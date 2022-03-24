Volkswagen Chooses Sagunto (Valencia) For Its Battery Gigafactory, Where It Will Invest 7 billion euros

The Volkswagen Group and Seat have officially announced on Wednesday that Sagunto (Valencia) will be the site of the giant battery factory for electric cars it plans to build in Spain, which will be the consortium’s second after the one in Germany.

At the press conference to present Seat’s 2021 results, Chairman Wayne Griffiths and Seat CEO and head of Volkswagen Components, Thomas Schmall, confirmed the choice of Sagunto to host this key infrastructure for the transformation of the Spanish automotive industry.

The battery gigafactory will generate around 3,000 jobs, according to Schmall. He flagged that this infrastructure is part of an investment effort by the German consortium to mobilise more than 7 billion euros for electrification in Spain. “It will be the largest industrial investment ever made in Spain”, said Griffiths, also announcing that in the next few days they will present the application for the electric vehicle grant.

The president of Seat expressed his confidence that the consortium’s plans in Spain, involving the production of 500,000 electric cars at the Martorell (Barcelona) plant from 2025 onwards, as well as hundreds of thousands more in Pamplona, can become a reality.

In choosing Sagunto, the executive assured that the logistics connections and the location of the plant and its infrastructure, guaranteeing “speed” in the distribution of battery cells to the German group’s plants in Martorell and Pamplona, have been taken into account.