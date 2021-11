Bankinter | US asset manager Wellington has raised its stake to 5.1% from 3% in Almirall. It is now the second largest shareholder in the Spanish pharmaceutical firm, after the Gallardo family (59.7%).

Bankinter analysts’ view: The stock price has suffered a decline since the presentation of Q3 results, so this is an opportunity to take positions at a very attractive level. Our recommendation is to follow this strategy. In the past, Wellington has been one of Almirall’s reference shareholders.