Spain Investors Day Kicks Off Today

Today, HM King Felipe VI inaugurates the 16th Spain Investors Day in Madrid. This forum brings together major investors, companies, government officials, and regulators over two days (from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Four Seasons Hotel) to exchange opinions, viewpoints, and concerns.

According to Benito Berceruelo, founder of Spain Investors Day, “we must make Spain an attractive country and improve the things we are told to improve.” Regarding Spain, “more than politics, the concerns include labour absenteeism, the slowness of the justice system, excessive bureaucracy and regulation, and employee training, which is seen as too theoretical and poorly aligned with the needs of companies.”

This year’s edition will feature 75 top corporate executives (Chairmen or CEOs), and approximately 900 private meetings are scheduled to take place over the two-day event.