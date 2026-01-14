Telefónica signs agreement with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Plus to Movistar customers

Link Securities | Telefónica (TEF) signed an agreement with OpenAI on Tuesday to offer ChatGPT Plus to Movistar customers, according to the newspaper Expansión.

Starting on 13 January, Movistar customers can access ChatGPT Plus, one of the most advanced AI assistant subscriptions on the market, designed for continuous conversation, content creation and assistance with everyday tasks, for six months at no additional cost and with no commitment to stay.

With this alliance, Telefónica is advancing its goal of providing value-added services as a pioneer in democratising the use of AI tools for the residential market in Spain. The company thus continues to bring the use of AI closer to people, a strategy that began in January 2025, when Movistar achieved the milestone of becoming the first national brand to offer advanced AI services through an agreement with Perplexity, an AI-enriched search engine that also performs multiple tasks.

With this agreement, Movistar incorporates ChatGPT Plus into its ecosystem of artificial intelligence solutions, making complementary and widely used tools available to its customers, accessible anywhere.