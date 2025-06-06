Spain Refuses NATO’s Demand to Increase Military Spending to 5%

Spain’s categorical refusal to invest more than 2% of its GDP in defense has sparked “discomfort” and “frustration” among NATO allies, especially those more committed to Europe’s defense.

While other allies are in a similar situation, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is aware of this, there has not been such a firm rejection of investing more than 2% in defense. This comes even after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had already hinted at proposing a 5% investment target, and confirmed it yesterday, Thursday. It will be under the formula of 3.5% + 1.5%. The 3.5% is for “pure defense spending based on global costs to achieve new capability goals,” and 1.5% for “defense and security-related investments, such as infrastructure and industry,” Rutte explained.

“We’re working with all our allies to agree on this defense commitment in The Hague, including our friends in Spain,” responded Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. Ambassador to the Alliance, when asked about Spain’s position.

The Sánchez government has already faced serious problems raising military spending to 2% this year. There are two fundamental reasons: it has not had a budget to fit that spending into for two years, and its coalition partner, the communists from Sumar, refuse to accept further increases. The coalition partners’ refusal is so firm that Pedro Sánchez refused to put an increase in spending of more than €10 billion through Parliament. He did it via administrative channels, reallocating budget items from various sources. This 2% will need to be maintained year after year.

This maneuver has been harshly criticized by the opposition but greatly appreciated by his partners, who have thus avoided having to “publicly declare” their support for the increase in military spending. In reality, Sumar—the PSOE’s government partner—advocates for Spain’s withdrawal from NATO.