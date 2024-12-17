Spain: house purchases reach 69,418 transactions in October, highest figure since May 2007

According to the figures released yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the sale and purchase of homes increased in October by 51.3% year-on-year, reaching a total of 69,418 transactions, the highest figure since May 2007, when over 75,000 sales were recorded. In October, transactions for new homes increased by 83.4% year-on-year, reaching 16,224 transactions, while those for used homes rose by 43.6%, totaling 53,194 transactions. 92.4% of the homes sold in October were free market homes (+50.6% year-on-year, totaling 64,145 homes), and 7.6% were protected homes (+60.2%, totaling 5,273 homes).

Month-on-month (October compared to September), home sales surged by 12.2%, while in the cumulative total for the first ten months of 2024, there has been a 7.5% increase, with advances of 18.9% for new homes and 4.8% for used homes.