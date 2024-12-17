Top Stories

Spain: house purchases reach 69,418 transactions in October, highest figure since May 2007

Posted By: The Corner 17th December 2024

According to the figures released yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the sale and purchase of homes increased in October by 51.3% year-on-year, reaching a total of 69,418 transactions, the highest figure since May 2007, when over 75,000 sales were recorded. In October, transactions for new homes increased by 83.4% year-on-year, reaching 16,224 transactions, while those for used homes rose by 43.6%, totaling 53,194 transactions. 92.4% of the homes sold in October were free market homes (+50.6% year-on-year, totaling 64,145 homes), and 7.6% were protected homes (+60.2%, totaling 5,273 homes).

Month-on-month (October compared to September), home sales surged by 12.2%, while in the cumulative total for the first ten months of 2024, there has been a 7.5% increase, with advances of 18.9% for new homes and 4.8% for used homes.

