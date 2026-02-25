Spain’s service sector output grows 3.5% in 2025, highest rate since 2022

CdM | Production in the service sector grew by 3.5% in 2025 as a whole, which is six tenths more than the previous year and the highest rate since 2022, according to figures published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Trade increased its production by 5.3% and other services by 4.8%.In the series adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, the overall production index for the service sector rose by 3.4%.

In December, production in the service sector showed an annual variation of 5%, which is 2.6 points higher. This marks 18 consecutive months of year-on-year increases. Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, it grew by 3.8%. This rate was one point higher than that recorded in November.

By sector, trade rose by 3.3% and other services by 3.7% compared to December 2024.

In terms of the monthly comparison, the overall production index for the service sector, excluding seasonal and calendar effects, was 0.6% in December compared to November. This rate was seven tenths higher and breaks with two months of declines.