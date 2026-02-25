US consumer confidence rises 2.2 points in January to 91.2, but remains below November 2024 figure of 112.8

Singular Bank | In February, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index in the US rose 2.2 points to 91.2 points following an upward revision of January’s figure (89.0 points). This reading significantly exceeded market consensus estimates (87.4 points), although it remains well below the four-year high of 112.8 reached in November 2024. At the same time, the present situation index rose 6.3 points to 120.0 points and the expectations index rose 6.9 points to 72.0 points, although it remained below the 80-point threshold, which usually indicates a future recession.