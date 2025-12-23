Spain’s trade deficit grows 47% due to sharp rise in imports

The Spanish trade deficit increased in the first ten months of the year (10M2025) to €45,799.5 million, a 47.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024 (€31,023.1 million), driven by a strong surge in imports. According to trade balance data published this Monday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business, Spanish exports rose by 0.8% between January and October, reaching €324,772.7 million; however, the rebound in imports was significantly higher at 4.9%, totaling €370,572.1 million.

This reduced the coverage rate—the ratio of exports to imports—to 87.6%, which is 3.6 percentage points below the figure from a year ago (91.2%). In 10M2025, the energy trade deficit saw a slight decrease of 1.07%, falling to €24,558 million, while the non-energy deficit climbed to €21,241.4 million—three and a half times the figure recorded during the same period in 2024 (€6,197.9 million).