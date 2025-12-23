Oryzon Genomics obtains patent in Japan for ‘Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy’

ORYZON GENOMICS (ORY) announced on Monday that the Japan Patent Office has issued a Grant Decision for patent application JP2021-557187, entitled ‘Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy,’ strengthening the global protection of its iadademstat compound. Once the formal grant is issued, the company expects the patent to remain in force until at least 2040, excluding any possible extension of its term. With this decision, ORY has secured patent protection for these combinations in Europe, Japan, Australia and Russia, while maintaining pending applications in other countries.