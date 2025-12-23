Top Stories

Oryzon Genomics obtains patent in Japan for ‘Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy’

TOPICS:
oryzon

Posted By: The Corner 23rd December 2025

ORYZON GENOMICS (ORY) announced on Monday that the Japan Patent Office has issued a Grant Decision for patent application JP2021-557187, entitled ‘Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy,’ strengthening the global protection of its iadademstat compound. Once the formal grant is issued, the company expects the patent to remain in force until at least 2040, excluding any possible extension of its term. With this decision, ORY has secured patent protection for these combinations in Europe, Japan, Australia and Russia, while maintaining pending applications in other countries.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.