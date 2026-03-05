Spanish Civil Servants Now Earn 20% More Than Private Sector Workers—an Extra €579 Per Month

The average salary for Spanish civil servants has reached 2,800 euros per month over the past year, hitting historic highs. According to data from the Social Security Contribution Base Statistics, 1.2 million public workers affiliated with the General Regime receive 2,800 euros a month. The latest update from September 2025 places the figure at 2,853.5 euros per month.

When comparing the salaries of civil servants with the rest of the workforce, the average public sector payroll is 20.3% higher. In fact, the wage gap between public employees and the overall economy exceeds 500 euros, standing at 579 euros. This is occurring in a context where the average contribution base for other workers has also increased in recent years; their average salaries have not dropped below 2,200 euros per month since November 2024. If we add to this the job security—it being materially impossible to fire a civil servant—it is perfectly understandable that more than 90% of young Spaniards aspire to become public employees.

Civil servants constitute the fifth-largest group of salaried employees by number of contributors. They represent 6.9% of the total contributors and are only outnumbered by: