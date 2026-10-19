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State-backed companies are the main beneficiaries of NextGen funds, receiving €12 billion

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Posted By: The Corner 19th October 2026

State-owned and state-backed companies have become the largest beneficiaries of Next Generation EU funds at the close of the Recovery Plan, receiving a total of €12 billion. Many of them, moreover, compete directly with private companies.

This figure represents more than 15% of the €80 billion allocated to direct non-repayable grants under the plan, and nearly 40% of the €32 billion awarded to large companies and joint ventures (UTEs).

The top three spots are held by public companies: ADIF (Railway Infrastructure Administration)—the tragic protagonist of the Adamuz accident, which left nearly fifty dead—has received €5.8 billion. TRAGSA (Empresa de Transformación Agraria) has received €1.4 billion, while its subsidiary Tragsatec (Tecnologías y Servicios Agrarios) has taken more than €600 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.