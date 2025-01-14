Top Stories

10.7% annual rise in exports spurs China’s trade surplus to $104.84bn in December from $75.31bn a year ago

TOPICS:
china chongqing

Posted By: The Corner 14th January 2025

Link Securities| According to data from the General Bureau of Customs, China’s trade surplus rose to $104.84 billion in December from $75.31 billion in the same month a year earlier, also beating analysts’ consensus forecast of a $99.8 billion surplus. The figure is the largest since February, driven by a rebound in exports. In particular, exports rose 10.7% year-on-year, beating estimates for a 7.3% increase and accelerating from November’s 6.7% rise, as manufacturers brought forward their orders in anticipation of the implementation of new tariffs by the new US government.

Meanwhile, imports unexpectedly rose by 1.0% year-on-year in December, after falling by 3.9% in November, and beating forecasts for a 1.5% decline, as factory managers hurriedly secured technology products in anticipation of tighter US export controls. Thus, the trade surplus with the US narrowed to $33.5 billion in December from $34.9 billion in November.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.