Adobe Analytics expects Christmas season online sales in US to increase 5.3% to $253.4 billion

Bankinter | According to Adobe Analytics, online sales during the Christmas season will increase by 5.3% to $253.4 billion between November 1 and December 31.

This represents a slowdown compared to 8.7% in 2024, although it would only be slightly below the average of 5.7% for the 2022-2024 period. The biggest shopping day will be Cyber Monday, when growth of 6.3% to $14.2 billion is expected. Adobe expects online sales to grow more than physical sales for another year, taking advantage of greater promotions through this channel.

American retail chains have announced mixed expectations. Target and BestBuy have maintained their sales guidelines for the year, while Walmart and Macy’s have raised them, and toy manufacturer Mattel has lowered them.

Adobe expects purchases to focus on essential products, especially sports equipment and electronics, to the detriment of more discretionary items, and discounts to reach up to 28%, similar to last year. On November 6, the National Retail Federation will announce its estimates for the Christmas season.