Airtificial signs two automotive projects, one in China and one in India

Link Securities | Airtificial (AI), through its Intelligent Robots business unit, has signed two automotive projects for the design, manufacture and turnkey delivery of linear systems in India, for the assembly and verification of driving systems, and in China, for the assembly of electric steering, according to the Bolsamanía portal.

Their manufacture is part of the company’s global geographical diversification plan, and they strengthen its position in electric mobility, while also reinforcing the trust of its customers and opening the door to new opportunities in this production plant.

The steering system assembly and verification project, manufactured at the Indian plant, is the first contract signed with this Swedish Tier-1, a world leader in safety components for the automotive sector. This project will feature cutting-edge specifications and technologies in the industry that ensure optimal performance of the line, which will include nine stations, seven operators, automatic feeders, screwdrivers, presses, vision inspection systems, traceability and lighting and continuity verification systems.

The second project signed by Intelligent Robots this year will be carried out at its plant in China and is a continuation of the agreement announced last November with this Tier-1 leader in electric steering components. This contract strengthens the relationship and reaffirms the trust of customers in AI as a B2B supplier with its know-how of more than 25 years in benchmark engineering of long series assembly lines.