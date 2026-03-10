Top Stories

China diverting exports to other markets despite US tariffs

Posted By: The Corner 10th March 2026

Bankinter | The trade balance in the first two months of the year totalled $213.6 billion, compared to the expected $179.6 billion and the previous $169.21 billion.

Exports rose 21.8% in the period, compared to an expected 7.1% and 6.6% in December. Imports rose 19.8%, compared to an expected 7.0% and 0.0% previously.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Exports accelerated in the first two months of the year, driven by demand for electronic products, generating a record trade surplus in this period. By country, the largest surpluses remain with the EMU (£28.65 billion), Hong Kong (£22.01 billion) and the US (£20.86 billion). While the surplus with the EMU continues to increase, it is decreasing with the United States, Hong Kong and, in general, other Asian countries, such as Singapore and Malaysia.

As a net energy importer, China maintains a trade deficit with Australia, Russia, Brazil and South Africa. Despite the tariffs imposed by the United States, China is diverting its exports to other markets such as the EMU, providing an outlet for overcapacity in some industries. Exports could accelerate in the coming months, taking advantage of the temporary reduction in US tariffs.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.