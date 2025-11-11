China’s deflation problem not over: October CPI rises 0.2% against -0.1% expected

Norbolsa | Over the weekend, China released its October price data, showing a slight slowdown in producer price deflation (down 2.1% against the 2.2% drop expected), while the CPI rose 0.2% against the 0.1% drop expected, reflecting the effects of measures being taken to curb overcapacity and limit competition. In any case, the deflation problem is not over yet, as we have yet to see more vigorous demand.

On the other hand, China is beginning to work on a new licensing programme to accelerate rare earth exports. At the moment, there are no expectations that it will keep pace with global demand and return to the normality that existed before the restrictions.