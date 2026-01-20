China’s GDP loses momentum: Q4 2025 growth of 4.5%, weakest since 2022

Bankinter | China’s GDP grew by 4.5% in Q4 2025. This growth is in line with consensus estimates and represents a slowdown from the 4.8% recorded in Q3. For 2025 as a whole, China’s growth stood at 5% (5.2% in 2024).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The Chinese economy is losing momentum. GDP growth in Q4 is the weakest since the reopening of Covid lockdowns at the end of 2022. Despite achieving the government’s target of 5.0% growth, activity has moderated throughout the year: 5.4% in Q1, 5.2% in Q2, 4.8% in Q3 and 4.5% in Q4.