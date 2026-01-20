Top Stories

China’s GDP loses momentum: Q4 2025 growth of 4.5%, weakest since 2022

TOPICS:
china yuan mirada

Posted By: The Corner 20th January 2026

Bankinter | China’s GDP grew by 4.5% in Q4 2025. This growth is in line with consensus estimates and represents a slowdown from the 4.8% recorded in Q3. For 2025 as a whole, China’s growth stood at 5% (5.2% in 2024).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The Chinese economy is losing momentum. GDP growth in Q4 is the weakest since the reopening of Covid lockdowns at the end of 2022. Despite achieving the government’s target of 5.0% growth, activity has moderated throughout the year: 5.4% in Q1, 5.2% in Q2, 4.8% in Q3 and 4.5% in Q4.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.