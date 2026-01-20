DIA plans to create around 1,200 new jobs in Spain in 2026

Link Securities | The DIA supermarket chain (DIA) plans to create around 1,200 new direct and indirect jobs in Spain in 2026, as part of its strategic growth plan and a corporate culture that puts people at the heart of the business, according to press reports.

The company emphasises that these new jobs will be created in its own stores and franchises, offices and logistics centres, as well as new hires linked to the e-commerce channel. The estimate for 2026 is based on the momentum already seen in 2025, when DIA generated around 900 new jobs across stores, logistics platforms and offices. Among the notable projects is the warehouse in León, which will provide employment for around 200 people and reinforce the company’s role in boosting local economies.