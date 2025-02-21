Chinese house prices fall in January for second consecutive month, down 5% year-on-year compared to 5.3% previously

Norbolsa | New housing prices in China stagnated in January for the second consecutive month, with an annual fall of 5% compared to 5.3% previously. The number of unsold new homes increased by 16.2%, reaching 390.88 million m², and new projects fell by 23% in 2023. In the secondary market, prices fell 30% from their peak, with annual declines of 5.6% (first-tier cities), 6.0% (second-tier) and 8.2% (third-tier), representing 59% of transactions in 2024. The government reduced mortgage rates and down payments and promised more support for the sector, making it a priority in its credit policy.