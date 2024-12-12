Despite more moderate exports, China’s trade surplus rises in November to $97.44 billion against $95.27 billion in October

Singular Bank : In November, China’s foreign sales moderated their pace of growth to 6.7% year-on-year (versus 12.7% in October). November usually follows a favourable pattern driven by the Christmas season, but overseas shipments barely increased by more than 1 p.p. in the month, a slower pace than usual at this time of year.

At the same time, the lack of dynamism in domestic demand had an impact on imports, registering a larger fall of 3.9% year-on-year (against 2.3% in the previous month). Thus, China’s trade surplus increased from last month to $97.44 billion (versus $95.27 billion in October).