Despite more moderate exports, China’s trade surplus rises in November to $97.44 billion against $95.27 billion in October

Posted By: The Corner 12th December 2024

Singular Bank : In November, China’s foreign sales moderated their pace of growth to 6.7% year-on-year (versus 12.7% in October). November usually follows a favourable pattern driven by the Christmas season, but overseas shipments barely increased by more than 1 p.p. in the month, a slower pace than usual at this time of year.

At the same time, the lack of dynamism in domestic demand had an impact on imports, registering a larger fall of 3.9% year-on-year (against 2.3% in the previous month). Thus, China’s trade surplus increased from last month to $97.44 billion (versus $95.27 billion in October).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.