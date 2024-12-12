Top Stories

Indra, one of two finalists in tender for Transport for London’s payment system, valued at around €1.8 billion

Link Securities | The Spanish technology group is bidding for London’s public transport payment system, valued at £1.5 billion (around €1.8 billion), an amount that does not include VAT of 20%, Expansión newspaper reports today. Indra is one of the two finalists in the bidding process carried out by the public body Transport for London (TfL) for the so-called Proteus Contract. Its rival is Cubic Transportation Systems, the US firm that won the contract when it was last put out to tender, which has been providing the service since 2014 and in 2022 was extended until August 2025.

