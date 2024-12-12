BBVA says competition authorities only identify three issues needing further work in second phase of Sabadell takeover bid

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Peio Belausteguigoitia, BBVA’s country manager in Spain, said that having bigger and stronger banks is beneficial for customers, shareholders and employees. During his speech at the 2nd Prensa Ibérica Financial Forum, he stressed that the transaction with Banco de Sabadell has great potential for value creation and will allow the integration of an entity with greater capacity to offer better products and services to customers. Regarding the approval process being carried out by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), Belausteguigoitia pointed out that, in the first phase, the body performed an exhaustive analysis, identifying three specific issues that must continue to be worked on in a second phase.