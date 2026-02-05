Spain welcomes over 17.5 million visitors in Q1 2026, 2.5% more than in Q1 2025

Link Securities | According to the Statistics on Tourist Movements at Borders, published by the National Statistics Institute, Spain received 6.8 million international tourists in March, 3.3% more than in the same month of 2025.

In March, the United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 1.3 million tourists and an increase of 2.1% compared to March 2025. 924,088 tourists arrived from Germany (up 2.9%) and 798,671 from France (up 4.4%).

Furthermore, in Q1 2026 the number of tourists visiting Spain rose by 2.5% to over 17.5 million. The main source countries in Q1 2026 were the United Kingdom (with around 3.2 million and an increase of 2.3%), Germany (with almost 2.1 million and an increase of 1.2%) and France (with over 2.0 million, down 5.9%).

Meanwhile, according to the Tourist Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), also published by the INE, total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in March reached €9.606 billion, an increase of 5.4% compared with the same month in 2025.

The main source countries in terms of spending in March were the United Kingdom (accounting for 14.9% of the total), Germany (13.4%) and the Nordic countries (8.1%). Spending by tourists from the United Kingdom remained stable compared with the same month last year. Spending by tourists from Germany rose by 0.1%, whilst that of tourists from the Nordic countries fell by 0.5%.

Furthermore, average spending per tourist was €1,411, representing an annual increase of 2.1%. Meanwhile, average daily spending rose by 4.8% to €198.

In Q1 2026, total spending by international tourists rose by 6.3% to €25.017 billion. During this period, the UK was the country with the highest cumulative spending (14.7% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.0%) and the Nordic countries (7.7%).