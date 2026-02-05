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Spain welcomes over 17.5 million visitors in Q1 2026, 2.5% more than in Q1 2025

TOPICS:
Turismo espana granada

Posted By: The Corner 7th May 2026

Link Securities | According to the Statistics on Tourist Movements at Borders, published by the National Statistics Institute, Spain received 6.8 million international tourists in March, 3.3% more than in the same month of 2025.

In March, the United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 1.3 million tourists and an increase of 2.1% compared to March 2025. 924,088 tourists arrived from Germany (up 2.9%) and 798,671 from France (up 4.4%).

Furthermore, in Q1 2026 the number of tourists visiting Spain rose by 2.5% to over 17.5 million. The main source countries in Q1 2026 were the United Kingdom (with around 3.2 million and an increase of 2.3%), Germany (with almost 2.1 million and an increase of 1.2%) and France (with over 2.0 million, down 5.9%).

Meanwhile, according to the Tourist Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), also published by the INE, total expenditure by international tourists visiting Spain in March reached €9.606 billion, an increase of 5.4% compared with the same month in 2025.

The main source countries in terms of spending in March were the United Kingdom (accounting for 14.9% of the total), Germany (13.4%) and the Nordic countries (8.1%). Spending by tourists from the United Kingdom remained stable compared with the same month last year. Spending by tourists from Germany rose by 0.1%, whilst that of tourists from the Nordic countries fell by 0.5%.

Furthermore, average spending per tourist was €1,411, representing an annual increase of 2.1%. Meanwhile, average daily spending rose by 4.8% to €198.

In Q1 2026, total spending by international tourists rose by 6.3% to €25.017 billion. During this period, the UK was the country with the highest cumulative spending (14.7% of the total). It was followed by Germany (12.0%) and the Nordic countries (7.7%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.