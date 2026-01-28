Henry Hub natural gas prices close at $6.68, after rising 27% in one day and breaking $6 barrier

Intermoney |We have also seen a significant upturn in natural gas prices in recent days. As a result of the winter storm currently affecting the US, Henry Hub natural gas prices closed at $6.68, having risen 27% in a single day and breaking through the $6 barrier for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and energy prices skyrocketed.

Although we consider these fluctuations to be too aggressive, given that gas reserves are above average, part of these price increases came from the closing of short positions. In turn, colder-than-usual temperatures have also been felt on the European continent, leading to a stronger increase in gas demand.

This has fuelled concerns about gas storage in the EU, which is now below 46% of capacity (compared to the five-year average of 61%).