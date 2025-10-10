New statements from Fed members suggest prevailing view is to lower interest rates again in October

Norbolsa | New statements from Fed members suggest that the prevailing position is to lower interest rates again in October, despite some members advocating caution due to uncertainty about inflation.

From New York, Governor John Williams said he would be comfortable lowering interest rates again, considering that the downside risk to employment is dominant and may have slowed further, while the pressure of tariffs on prices is not as high as feared. From San Francisco, Mary Daly also leaned towards focusing on signs of weakness in employment, as tariff pressure on prices does not appear to be as severe as expected.

For his part, Governor Michael Baerr advised remaining cautious and not adjusting interest rates, as more economic information may become available and a rigorous analysis of the balance of risks may be conducted.