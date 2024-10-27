Top Stories

Sacyr, Acciona and CAF get Multilateral Bank and Empresa Metro de Bogotá to rule out two Chinese consortia bidding for Bogotá Metro

TOPICS:
bogota metro

Posted By: The Corner 27th October 2024

Link Securities | The consortium formed by Sacyr (SCYR), Acciona (ANA) and CAF have managed to get the Multilateral Bank and Empresa Metro de Bogotá to disqualify two of the three Chinese consortia bidding for the the contract for the project of the construction and operation of the second line of the Metro de Bogotá (Colombia), the largest project in Latin America by investment budget, about €6,500 million, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The two consortia were controlled by the Chinese government.

The consortium formed by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau is still in the running.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.