Sacyr, Acciona and CAF get Multilateral Bank and Empresa Metro de Bogotá to rule out two Chinese consortia bidding for Bogotá Metro

Link Securities | The consortium formed by Sacyr (SCYR), Acciona (ANA) and CAF have managed to get the Multilateral Bank and Empresa Metro de Bogotá to disqualify two of the three Chinese consortia bidding for the the contract for the project of the construction and operation of the second line of the Metro de Bogotá (Colombia), the largest project in Latin America by investment budget, about €6,500 million, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The two consortia were controlled by the Chinese government.

The consortium formed by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau is still in the running.