Trump argues for higher tariffs with tax cuts and greater influence over Fed

Bankinter | In an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump insisted on his plans for tariff hikes, refuting economists’ forecasts that this would result in a negative impact on supply chains, consumers and economic activity. Tariffs on China would be 60% and 10% on the rest of the world. In their view, companies would quickly bring production back to the US to avoid the tariffs, generating more economic growth in the country. Trump’s economic programme includes a corporate tax cut to 15% from the current 21%. As for the Fed, Trump indicated that he would seek greater influence over the central bank. In his view, it would be fair for the president to tell the central bank governor what he thinks about the direction of interest rates.

Opinion: The US elections will take place on 5 November. Polls point to very similar voting intentions for the two candidates: Trump and Harris. The political analysis blog FiveThirtyEight gives a slight advantage to Harris (48.4%) versus Trump (46.1%). The bookmakers (Kalshi) have come out in favour of a Trump victory in the last week (56% vs. 44%).