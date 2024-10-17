Top Stories

BBVA to have to sell part or all of Sabadell stake if takeover bid succeeds but CNMC does not authorise merger

Posted By: The Corner 17th October 2024

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) will have to sell part or all of its stake in Banco Sabadell (SAB) if the takeover bid succeeds but the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) decides not to authorise the merger and its ruling is known after the end of the acceptance period, according to the updated prospectus for the deal submitted on Tuesday to the US regulator SEC, reports Expansión on Thursday.

The newspaper points out that the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is inclined not to open the acceptance period for the takeover bid until a decision is made by the competition authority to avoid undesirable situations, unless its decision is delayed until 2025.

