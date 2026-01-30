Top Stories

Trump downplays dollar’s recent volatility, now at lowest level in four years

TOPICS:
dollars

Posted By: The Corner 30th January 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | President Donald Trump has downplayed the recent volatility of the dollar, which has led the US currency to its lowest levels against the euro since 2021. This weakness in the ‘greenback’ has simultaneously boosted the price of safe-haven assets, with gold reaching historic highs in response to the uncertainty generated by White House policy and growing pressure from the Administration on the Federal Reserve.

The dollar falls to its lowest level in four years as risks in the United States increase, according to Bloomberg.

17697663041383414044764541801541

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.