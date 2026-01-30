Trump downplays dollar’s recent volatility, now at lowest level in four years

Alphavalue/Divacons | President Donald Trump has downplayed the recent volatility of the dollar, which has led the US currency to its lowest levels against the euro since 2021. This weakness in the ‘greenback’ has simultaneously boosted the price of safe-haven assets, with gold reaching historic highs in response to the uncertainty generated by White House policy and growing pressure from the Administration on the Federal Reserve.

The dollar falls to its lowest level in four years as risks in the United States increase, according to Bloomberg.