Top Stories

Trump initiates procedure for possible imposition of tariffs on copper

TOPICS:
Commodities Copper wire

Posted By: The Corner 28th February 2025

Banca March | On Wednesday, the US president signed an order instructing the Department of Commerce to carry out an investigation under Section 232. This same mechanism was used in 2017 to establish tariffs on steel and aluminium after a year-long analysis and, therefore, it could require a similar period in this case. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said the action will also look at products containing copper and stressed that the tariffs will help rebuild the domestic industry for this material. The White House publication defends the need to reduce the risks of increasing dependency: in 1991 imported copper did not represent a significant portion of US demand, while in 2024 45% of copper consumed in the US came from abroad. The main suppliers of this metal to the USA are Chile (35.9% of total US copper imports) and Canada (23.3%). Copper is a critical element in strategic sectors such as defence, infrastructure and the emerging electric vehicle industry.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.