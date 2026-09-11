Trump wants to buy votes – at $5,000 each – for the November elections

Donald Trump announced a policy proposal at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas: he promised to deliver a $5,000 “Trump Dividend” to every adult U.S. citizen if the Republican Party retains control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections.

Under the slogan “if the Republicans win, you win with us,” the president claimed that the payment would be funded by revenues derived from his trade tariffs and general economic growth.

Democratic opposition and legal analysts have openly described it as an attempt to buy votes or electoral bribery. However, from a legal standpoint, it is formally framed as a campaign promise (similar to the stimulus checks issued during the pandemic).

The total cost of the measure would exceed one trillion dollars. To be executed, it would require explicit approval from Congress, where even members of his own party have expressed skepticism due to the impact it would have on inflation and the high public deficit.