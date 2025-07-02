Trump’s tax and spending package could reduce US renewable capacity by 500 GW

Link Securities | The tax and spending package proposed by US President Trump poses significant threats to the renewable energy sector, according to StreetAccount analysts. The Senate bill introduces new taxes on wind and solar projects with Chinese components after 2027, while tightening qualification rules, requiring projects to be operational by 2027, rather than simply started. In addition, they point out that the legislation could reduce US renewable capacity by 500 GW, according to one analysis, while expanding oil and gas permitting with 30 lease awards in the Gulf of Mexico over 15 years.