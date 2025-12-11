Unemployment remains stable in more than half of OECD countries in October

11 December 2025

CdM | In October, the unemployment rate remained stable in 21 of the 32 OECD countries with available data. Seven OECD countries experienced an increase and four a decrease.

Specifically, Mexico, Korea, Japan and Israel recorded unemployment rates of 3% or less. In contrast, Spain maintained a double-digit unemployment rate of 10.5%, while Finland reached 10.3%, its highest level since July 1999.

In the European Union and the euro area, unemployment rates remained unchanged at 6% and 6.4% respectively, both 0.2 percentage points above their historic lows in October and November 2024 respectively.

Among the 17 OECD countries in the euro area, unemployment rates remained stable in 13 countries in October. A notable increase was observed in Finland. Minor increases were also recorded in Austria and Slovenia. Italy was the only country to record a decline.

Outside the eurozone, the unemployment rate remained stable in more than half of the OECD countries with available data. Sweden and Colombia recorded the largest increases. In contrast, it declined in Norway, Canada and Australia.