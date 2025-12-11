Top Stories

CAF wins new contract in France, worth around €250 million, for 22 regional trains

TOPICS:
caf cartel fachada

Posted By: The Corner 11th December 2025

Bankinter | The company has been awarded a new contract to supply 22 regional trains for French operator SNCF Voyageurs, in consortium with Alstom. CAF will design and manufacture the trains at its plant in Alsace and Alstom will supply equipment

Analysis team’s view: A new contract in France representing around 1.6% of the total order book and 1.9% of the railway order book. This contract confirms the positive performance of the Order Book, which remains at practically historic highs at the end of 9M2025 (€15.579 billion, up 6% year-on-year; €13.262 billion in Rail). Therefore, the railway portfolio represents 4.1x 2024 sales, ensuring volumes for the coming years. The company has accumulated a 54.5% revaluation in the year, which limits the potential of our valuation and leads us to maintain our Neutral recommendation. The key to an additional catalyst for the valuation will therefore lie in the evolution of margins.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.