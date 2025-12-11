S&P Global Ratings reaffirms Iberdrola’s credit rating at “BBB+” with “stable” outlook

Link Securities | S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Iberdrola’s (IBE) credit rating of “BBB+” with a “stable” outlook, highlighting the company’s “comfortable financial margin” and its investment strategy focused on regulated networks and renewable energy, according to a report in El Economista on Wednesday.

In a report published on Wednesday, the firm highlights that Iberdrola will invest around €58 billion between 2025 and 2028, with two-thirds earmarked for networks in the United Kingdom and the United States, and the rest for renewable generation.

S&P Global views investments in regulated infrastructure positively, mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States. It also considers the recent €5 billion capital increase to be positive. ‘The capital injection improves our view of Iberdrola’s management and governance practices, as it illustrates a prudent approach to managing growth while protecting credit metrics,’ the rating agency said.