Top Stories

S&P Global Ratings reaffirms Iberdrola’s credit rating at “BBB+” with “stable” outlook

TOPICS:
iberdrola señalada

Posted By: The Corner 11th December 2025

Link Securities | S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed Iberdrola’s (IBE) credit rating of “BBB+” with a “stable” outlook, highlighting the company’s “comfortable financial margin” and its investment strategy focused on regulated networks and renewable energy, according to a report in El Economista on Wednesday.

In a report published on Wednesday, the firm highlights that Iberdrola will invest around €58 billion between 2025 and 2028, with two-thirds earmarked for networks in the United Kingdom and the United States, and the rest for renewable generation.

S&P Global views investments in regulated infrastructure positively, mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States. It also considers the recent €5 billion capital increase to be positive. ‘The capital injection improves our view of Iberdrola’s management and governance practices, as it illustrates a prudent approach to managing growth while protecting credit metrics,’ the rating agency said.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.