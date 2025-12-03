US Black Friday retail sales, excluding automobiles, up almost 4.1% on 2024, according to Mastercard

Link Securities | According to various sources cited by the financial portal Barron’s, Black Friday sales in the US were higher than a year ago, both online and in stores.

• Mastercard SpendingPulse indicated that retail sales in the US, excluding automobiles, increased by approximately 4.1% compared to Black Friday 2024. E-commerce sales increased by 10.4% over last year, while in-store sales increased by a modest 1.7%.

• Adobe, meanwhile, estimated Black Friday online sales at £11.8 billion. According to Adobe Analytics, US consumers spent a record £6.4 billion online on Thanksgiving Day itself, up 5.3% from the previous year. This compares to the company’s initial forecast of £6.37 billion for that day, which would have represented a 4.9% increase.

• Salesforce, in turn, indicated that US consumers spent £8.4 billion on purchases on Thanksgiving Day, 3.0% more than the previous year. This growth was mainly attributed to people buying higher-priced products rather than more items. Order volume fell 2% from the previous year, and the average selling price rose 8%.