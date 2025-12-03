Global economy to grow 3.2% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026, before slowing to 3.1% in 2027, according to OECD

Link Securities | According to new macroeconomic estimates published yesterday by the OECD, the global economy will grow by 3.2% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026, before slowing to 3.1% in 2027. Risks to growth will stem from increased trade barriers.

The US economy will grow by 2.0% in 2025, 1.7% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027, against a backdrop of lower job creation and fiscal adjustment.

For its part, the Chinese economy will grow by 5.0% this year, slowing to 4.4% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027, as consumption remains moderate and the real estate sector continues to contract.

In turn, the OECD expects the Eurozone economy to grow by around 1.3% in 2025, 1.2% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027, an acceleration resulting from the expected gradual improvement in domestic demand.

On the other hand, the OECD forecasts that UK economic growth will slow to 1.4% in 2025 and 1.2% in 2026, before picking up to 1.3% in 2027, partly due to fiscal tightening.

Finally, the OECD projects that Japan’s economy will expand by 1.3% in 2025 and 0.9% in 2026 and 2027 in the face of weaker external demand.