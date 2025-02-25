Top Stories

US consumer confidence falls to 15-month low in climate marked by tariff fears and high interest rates

TOPICS:
EEUU

Posted By: The Corner 25th February 2025

Bankinter | University of Michigan consumer confidence (final figure) fell more than expected in February, to a 15-month low of 64.7 points versus 67.8 expected versus 71.1 previous. The fall occurred in both components of the index, both Current Situation (65.7 versus 68.7 preliminary versus 74.0 previous) and Expectations (64.0 versus 67.3 preliminary versus 69.3 previous).

Opinion of the Bankinter analysis team: The decline in confidence comes at a time marked by fears of US tariffs and still high interest rates. This explains the downturn on Wall Street after the data, but also for bonds because: (a) 12-month inflation expectations rise to 4.3% (in line with expectations), their highest level since November 2023 and (b) 5-year inflation expectations rise to 3.5% versus a preliminary 3.3%, their highest level since 1995, suggesting a hawkish/hardline stance by the Fed.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.