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US economy growing at slower-than-expected rate, PCE moderates by 0.1 percentage points, as expected

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Posted By: The Corner 10th April 2026

Bankinter | The US economy is growing at a slower-than-expected rate and the PCE has moderated by 0.1 percentage points, as expected.

US GDP for Q4 2025 was revised downwards to 0.5% quarter-on-quarter annualised, below the expected 0.7% and the initial estimate, with private consumption slowing to 1.9% versus the expected 2% and investment falling to 2.3% versus the expected 3.3%. In year-on-year terms, growth remains at 2.0% year-on-year, in line with the previous revision. The GDP deflator moderated to 3.7% quarter-on-quarter annualised, slightly below expectations (3.8%).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.