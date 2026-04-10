US economy growing at slower-than-expected rate, PCE moderates by 0.1 percentage points, as expected

Bankinter | The US economy is growing at a slower-than-expected rate and the PCE has moderated by 0.1 percentage points, as expected.

US GDP for Q4 2025 was revised downwards to 0.5% quarter-on-quarter annualised, below the expected 0.7% and the initial estimate, with private consumption slowing to 1.9% versus the expected 2% and investment falling to 2.3% versus the expected 3.3%. In year-on-year terms, growth remains at 2.0% year-on-year, in line with the previous revision. The GDP deflator moderated to 3.7% quarter-on-quarter annualised, slightly below expectations (3.8%).