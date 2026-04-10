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Ferrovial set to continue growing in US, plans €1 billion dividend payout and converts its SE into an NV

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Ferrovial junta 2026

Posted By: The Corner 10th April 2026

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) announced at its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday in Amsterdam that it will continue to grow in the United States, thanks to a record-breaking portfolio, expects to pay out €1 billion in dividends annually (€626 million in 2025) and will focus on the rotation of mature assets to finance future growth opportunities, according to a report in the newspaper Expansión on Friday.

Ferrovial also approved at the meeting the change of its legal form from a Societas Europaea (SE) to a Dutch public limited company (NV).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.