Ferrovial set to continue growing in US, plans €1 billion dividend payout and converts its SE into an NV

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) announced at its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday in Amsterdam that it will continue to grow in the United States, thanks to a record-breaking portfolio, expects to pay out €1 billion in dividends annually (€626 million in 2025) and will focus on the rotation of mature assets to finance future growth opportunities, according to a report in the newspaper Expansión on Friday.

Ferrovial also approved at the meeting the change of its legal form from a Societas Europaea (SE) to a Dutch public limited company (NV).