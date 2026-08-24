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Santander completes its share buyback program

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Santander

Posted By: The Corner 24th August 2026

Banco Santander has announced that it has completed its share buyback program after reaching the maximum scheduled investment of €5.03 billion. In total, the bank acquired 462,683,139 treasury shares, equivalent to approximately 3.08% of its share capital.

The program, regularly reported to the market in accordance with European regulations, aimed to cancel the acquired shares and reduce the share capital, a measure authorized by the European Central Bank (ECB) on February 2 and approved by the general shareholders’ meeting on March 27.

The capital reduction, scheduled to be executed shortly, will amount to €231.34 million through the cancellation of these shares. As a result, SAN’s share capital will be set at €7.28 billion, represented by 14.56 billion shares.

The transaction will not involve any return of contributions to shareholders and will increase earnings per share by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.