US launches third package of microchip restrictions, China bans export of certain rare earths and key minerals

Posted By: The Corner 6th December 2024

Banca March: In the intensifying trade disputes between China and the US, the US has launched the third package of microchip restrictions and China has responded by banning the export of certain rare earths and key minerals. The Asian giant has focused its retaliation on blocking shipments of gallium, germanium, antimony and graphite to the United States. Germanium is used in semiconductors, infrared technology, fibre optic cables and solar cells. Antimony is used in bullets and weaponry, while graphite is the main component in electric vehicle batteries.

