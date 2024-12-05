Spanish students fall behind in Maths and Science: 28th out of 32 in EU and OECD ranking

The TIMSS study, the second largest international assessment, comparable in magnitude to the PISA report but focused on fourth-grade students aged 9 and 10, brings bad news for Spain, which ranks 28th in mathematics among the 32 participating OECD or EU countries. Castilla y León and Asturias occupy the top positions, while Catalonia is again at the bottom.



This is reflected in the 2023 International Study of Trends in Mathematics and Science (TIMSS) conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA) for nearly three decades. In this edition, 400,000 students from 59 countries participated, including 10,000 from Spain.



Spain, with 498 points, ranks 28th in mathematics among the 32 participating OECD or EU countries. Its score is more than 100 points below the top-ranked country, Singapore (which scores 615), and over 90 points behind South Korea (594) and Japan (591). In science, the decline is even greater: Spanish results drop by seven points to 504, and the gap with the average of wealthy countries reaches 22 points, compared to 15 in the previous edition.