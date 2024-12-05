Cyber Monday online sales reach $13.3bn, increasing 7.3% against 5.8% in 2023

Bankinter | Cyber Monday online sales total $13.3 billion according to Adobe Analytics, increasing 7.3% against 5.8% in 2023. During the five-day period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, online sales totaled $41.1 billion, 8.2% up on the same period last year. On these days, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that total spending (physical + online sales) amounted to $235 billion, showing an increase of 3.5%. For the entire Christmas campaign covering November and December, Adobe forecasts online sales of $240 billion, up 8.4%, in line with the NRF (8% to 9%). If expectations are met, online sales would reach 30% of total sales this year.

Analysis team’s view: Good figures for this key weekend in the Christmas campaign spanning November and December, when the National Retail Federation expects total sales growth (physical + online) of 2.5% to 3.5%. What is becoming clear is that online sales are growing significantly more than physical sales, where estimates are flat to slightly negative and in-store footfall is negative compared to last year. Discounts are also higher, raising doubts about the sustainability of companies’ margins. Another factor observed is that demand for big ticket items, such as electronics, household appliances and sporting goods, is increasing. This year the bulk of the Christmas season is complicated by the fact that there are only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to 31 last year. This year’s shopping pattern favours companies with a strong online presence and efficient cost structures and operations such as Amazon and Walmart, both of which are in our Top Select USA.