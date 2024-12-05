India’s Jupiter Wagons potentially interested in Talgo

Banc Sabadell | Indian manufacturer Jupiter Wagons (19.24% owned by Slovakian train manufacturer Tatravagonka), which designs passenger cars, freight wagons and parts) is reportedly in contact with various players involved in the Trilantic succession process to apply to become an industrial partner (without control), according to elEconomista.

No further details have been given on the status or scope of the negotiations.

Assessment: The appearance of more interested parties would be positive in terms of being able to reach sufficient interest and financial muscle to launch a takeover bid for 100% of the company. However, we would wait for an official response from the company as rumours continue to be frequent.