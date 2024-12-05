Eurozone unemployment rate remains at record low of 6.3% in October

Bankinter: The October Unemployment Rate repeats at 6.3%, as expected. No surprises and no market impact. In any case, it is an excellent historical low level within a slightly downward trend during the last years.

Eurostat estimates that in October 10.841 million people were unemployed in the Eurozone. Compared to September, unemployment decreased by 3,000 people in the Eurozone. Compared to October 2023, unemployment decreased by 411,000.

By Eurozone countries, according to Eurostat data, the highest unemployment rates in October were in Spain (11.2%) and Greece (9.8%), while the lowest were in Malta (3.0%), Germany (3.2%) and the Netherlands (3.7%), according to Eurostat data.