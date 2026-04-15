Top Stories

Squirrel acquires firm specialising in programmatic digital advertising through share issue at €3.20 per share, subject to lock-up agreement

TOPICS:
Squirrel media

Posted By: The Corner 15th April 2026

Renta 4 | Squirrel has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of a Spanish company specialising in digital advertising planning and management services, with advanced capabilities in programmatic technology, advertising spend optimisation and data-driven campaign activation. The acquired company operates internationally and provides services to advertisers in various markets, managing automated strategies across an aggregate advertising investment volume exceeding €500 million, with a focus on optimising returns through segmentation, analytics and media buying.

According to the available financial information, the company is projected to have recorded revenue of €13 million and EBITDA of €3.2 million (an EBITDA margin of 25%) in 2025, based on a managed advertising investment volume of €25 million. The agreed consideration will be paid entirely through the delivery of Squirrel shares, valued at €3.20 per share, and includes a lock-up commitment by the sellers.

Assessment: Positive transaction. It strengthens Squirrel’s position in the field of digital advertising and marketing services, incorporating technological and campaign management capabilities that enable the capture of greater value within the advertising chain. Furthermore, the transaction presents an attractive profile in terms of profitability (25% EBITDA margin) and potential for generating synergies with the Group’s existing divisions, particularly in Media and Network, helping to accelerate the inorganic growth strategy and the integration of a more data-driven model.

We reiterate our OVERWEIGHT recommendation and target price of €3.60 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.