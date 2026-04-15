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Airbus strengthens Spain’s position within consortium after appointment of Amparo Moraleda as chair

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Airbus 320

Posted By: The Corner 15th April 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Spain’s Amparo Moraleda has been appointed chair of the European aerospace giant. This is the first time that an executive who is not of French or German origin has held the chairmanship of the company. The appointment will take effect on 1 October. Moraleda will strengthen Spain’s position within the consortium.

Moraleda, who has been on the Airbus board since 2015, will succeed René Obermann, who has informed the board of his decision not to stand for re-election as a director at the 2027 annual general meeting, when his current term expires, and will step down as chairman on 1 October.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.