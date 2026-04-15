Iberdrola acquires 42 MW solar photovoltaic plant in Italy, bringing generation capacity in country to 400 MW

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) has reached an agreement to acquire a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 42 MW, located in Lazio (Italy), from the local developer CCE Holding, an international renewable energy company based in Austria, according to Bolsamanía.

The facility, which came online less than six months ago, has long-term power purchase agreements that guarantee stable cash flows.

The plant will form part of the company’s Etrusco Complex, which will reach a total capacity of 174 MW thanks to this new facility, alongside Montalto di Castro (23 MW), Tarquinia (33 MW), Montefiascone (7 MW), Limes 15 (33 MW), Limes 10 (18 MW) and Tuscania (18 MW). This facility also joins Fenix, a 243 MW solar project, the largest to date in Italy, which brings Iberdrola’s generation capacity in the country to 400 MW.

The transaction, which remains subject to the usual closing conditions, reinforces Iberdrola’s commitment to the expansion of renewable energy generation in Italy. The acquisition is fully in line with the group’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, which envisages total investments of up to €58 billion, of which €21 billion will be allocated to generation projects with long-term contracts in countries with a solid credit rating and stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks.